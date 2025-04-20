Martin Brundle points to where Red Bull went wrong after Max Verstappen penalty

Red Bull decision-making questioned after Max Verstappen penalty at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen, Piastri
Verstappen, Piastri

Martin Brundle believes Red Bull made a mistake in the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which cost Max Verstappen a chance of victory.

Pole-sitter Verstappen’s race nosedived on the opening lap when he was struck by a five-second time penalty, which he was later incensed by.

The FIA ruled that Verstappen held position against the incoming Oscar Piastri against the rules.

McLaren’s Piastri won the grand prix ahead of Verstappen, and now sits top of the drivers’ championship for the first time in his career.

But Sky Sports’ Brundle spotted an error in Red Bull’s thinking.

He agreed with Christian Horner’s assertion that Verstappen would have won without the time penalty - but also pointed out where they went wrong.

“If they stayed in the lead with a bonafide first two corners, then yes I think they had a good chance,” Brundle analysed about Red Bull.

“But Piastri had some pace in hand, should he have needed it.

“I call these things live in commentary as I see it, and I haven’t changed my mind.
“Oscar got into the first corner, into the first apex. I have read the rules for 2025. He had that corner.

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle

“If your rival wants to come off the brakes, and if you look there isn’t a whole lot of steering lock going on, Max didn’t really try to go around the outside.

“He lost that corner and he should have tucked back in.

“I think the team should have handed the place straight back. I think it was obvious he was going to get a penalty.

“Then, I think they might have had a chance to win the race.”

Max Verstappen mistake noted at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

A separate failing from Verstappen was also highlighted.

Jamie Chadwick noticed that his start from pole position was left wanting.

“If I was Max, the thing I’d be most frustrated about would be my start,” Chadwick said.

“He’s on pole position and Oscar got a good car length-and-a-half, and a lot of that was reaction time.

“That’s where the race started to unravel. It put him in a compromised position.

“In my opinion, they should be overall positive and head to Miami knowing they’ve got a chance to fight for the championship.”

Verstappen’s P2, after earning pole position, did at least raise hope that he can continually battle the McLarens.

Formula 1 will return in a fortnight with the Miami Grand Prix where Verstappen will be desperate to end Piastri’s two-race win streak.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
30s ago
How punchy Oscar Piastri ‘made case’ against Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen had to settle with P2 behind Oscar Piastri
F1 News
15m ago
Helmut Marko blasts F1 stewards for “inconsistency” after Max Verstappen penalty
Helmut Marko
F1 News
35m ago
Explained: Max Verstappen penalty and why it could have been worse
Verstappen and Piastri go wheel-to-wheel at the start
F1 News
37m ago
George Russell’s tyres were “like a balloon” after overheating in Saudi Arabian GP
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘can’t blame the car’ in worrying Ferrari admission
Lewis Hamilton qualified and finished P7 in Jeddah

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc bemoans key Ferrari weakness: “We’re paying the price in the race”
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
Martin Brundle points to where Red Bull went wrong after Max Verstappen penalty
Verstappen, Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Irked Max Verstappen gives terse interviews after penalty controversy
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris takes aim at ‘people coming out with c**p’ over McLaren’s advantage
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
McLaren deliver clear judgement on Max Verstappen penalty in Saudi Arabia
McLaren