Martin Brundle points to where Red Bull went wrong after Max Verstappen penalty

Martin Brundle believes Red Bull made a mistake in the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which cost Max Verstappen a chance of victory.

Pole-sitter Verstappen’s race nosedived on the opening lap when he was struck by a five-second time penalty, which he was later incensed by.

The FIA ruled that Verstappen held position against the incoming Oscar Piastri against the rules.

McLaren’s Piastri won the grand prix ahead of Verstappen, and now sits top of the drivers’ championship for the first time in his career.

But Sky Sports’ Brundle spotted an error in Red Bull’s thinking.

He agreed with Christian Horner’s assertion that Verstappen would have won without the time penalty - but also pointed out where they went wrong.

“If they stayed in the lead with a bonafide first two corners, then yes I think they had a good chance,” Brundle analysed about Red Bull.

“But Piastri had some pace in hand, should he have needed it.

“I call these things live in commentary as I see it, and I haven’t changed my mind.

“Oscar got into the first corner, into the first apex. I have read the rules for 2025. He had that corner.

Martin Brundle

“If your rival wants to come off the brakes, and if you look there isn’t a whole lot of steering lock going on, Max didn’t really try to go around the outside.

“He lost that corner and he should have tucked back in.

“I think the team should have handed the place straight back. I think it was obvious he was going to get a penalty.

“Then, I think they might have had a chance to win the race.”

Max Verstappen mistake noted at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

A separate failing from Verstappen was also highlighted.

Jamie Chadwick noticed that his start from pole position was left wanting.

“If I was Max, the thing I’d be most frustrated about would be my start,” Chadwick said.

“He’s on pole position and Oscar got a good car length-and-a-half, and a lot of that was reaction time.

“That’s where the race started to unravel. It put him in a compromised position.

“In my opinion, they should be overall positive and head to Miami knowing they’ve got a chance to fight for the championship.”

Verstappen’s P2, after earning pole position, did at least raise hope that he can continually battle the McLarens.

Formula 1 will return in a fortnight with the Miami Grand Prix where Verstappen will be desperate to end Piastri’s two-race win streak.