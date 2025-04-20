Irked Max Verstappen gives terse interviews after penalty controversy

Max Verstappen was not happy about his five-second time penalty in Saudi Arabia.

Max Verstappen has suggested that F1’s racing rules have changed following his penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was handed a five-second time penalty for gaining an unfair advantage when he took to the run-off area at Turn 1 in order to keep track position over McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at the start.

Verstappen led Sunday’s race during the early stages but lost the lead when he served his punishment when he pitted. 

The Dutchman ultimately crossed the line 2.6 seconds behind Piastri as he was forced to settled for second place.

Verstappen cut short his post-race interview in parc ferme and remained tight-lipped when he spoke in the TV pen.

“To be honest I think any word towards that is just a waste of time,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“We talked about it a lot and last year, this year, different kind of rules. This is not my problem to be honest.

“I think the positive is that we had quite decent pace in the race and I was much happier on the medium.

“I didn’t expect to have that pace in the car but it does show that the changes we made to the car definitely helped a lot on tyre wear.”

Asked what he feels has changed with the rules, Verstappen replied: “Let’s get the paperwork. It’s all written down.”

Verstappen said he has no “interest” in Red Bull appealing the penalty.

“It’s not in my interest,” he added. “The only thing in my interest is now looking forward to go home.”

The result leaves Verstappen third in the championship, 12 points behind Piastri. 

Christian Horner questions ‘let them race’

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner felt the penalty was unfair and questioned the race director’s approach to F1’s supposed ‘let them race’ policy.

“We had that sort of discussion with the race director before the race through briefings and whatever else,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“We have this notion of ‘let them race’. I don’t know where Max was supposed to go with that first corner.

“We’ve lost the race by 2.6 seconds so it’s tough.

“I think the most positive thing is the pace was there, it was a very positive race. Congrats to Oscar but disappointed not to get the win.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

