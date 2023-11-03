Jorge Martin is 13 points behind reigning champion and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia with six races (including sprints) left.

Zarco, who won his own maiden premier class race in Australia then finished P10 last weekend in Thailand, has not felt a change in atmosphere inside the Pramac environment.

Asked about “stress or tension” inside the box, Zarco replied: “No. I feel the same.

“We are not speaking together. At least, I see him very focused.

“He makes it work for him. At the moment, it’s working perfectly.

“He’s trying to stay on his guard and finish the season like this. It’s the only way to be champion.”

Martin’s title bid took a hit when he made the wrong call with his tyre strategy in Australia, when teammate Zarco won. Martin responded by winning in Thailand.

Zarco said: “What he did in Phillip Island was a mistake. He was fast with the medium rear tyre. Here, going with the hard was logic.

“At least, being in first position you get less hits from the bike in front. This is a huge difference.

“The fight at the end was very impressive. Also Pecco, the way he came back.”

“It’s my weak point"

Zarco detailed why he was restricted to P10 last weekend in Buriram.

“Everyone was on super pace,” he said.

“Two mistakes during the race really made me lose the race, or to fight for the top five which was clearly possible.

“My riding style is different. It doesn’t help me to stay in the group.

“[There are] little margins in the entry. The guys go inside. If I try to go inside quickly to overtake, I cannot make the turn.

“It’s my weak point. Everyone was on the same pace.

“I made a mistake on the brake. The tyre was sometimes too hot, you are behind someone, in the slipstream. I lost position.

“I was pretty fast, happy to come from 16th to 10th.

“But what cost me this problem? Starting in 11th position. If I could have started at least on the second row…

“I had the pace to be in the top three.

“Maybe you have less people attacking you and, after 15 laps, you feel more comfortable.

“I’m happy for this pace, and the way I controlled the race, but I’m disappointed to have the same problem as always.

“I cannot bring the bike into the corner, like the others are doing. Sometimes it moves a bit, in the acceleration. I’m fighting a bit too much with the bike.

“It’s the only problem. But it’s repeating.”