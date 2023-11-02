Fabio Quartararo demand to Yamaha: “I made clear comments, it’s in their hands”

Third in India and Indonesia, then more recently fifth in Thailand, is the best run of consistency that the Yamaha rider has been able to string together.

The 2021 MotoGP champion is using the reminder of his talents to issue a stern warning to his team.

“I gave some really clear comments to Yamaha,” he said in Buriram.

“Now, it’s in their hands to make that step next year.

“There are still three races remaining. Of course it’s important to make it in the next three races.

“But we really have to focus for next year.”

Next season will be the last on Quartararo’s current contract before he, and the majority of the MotoGP riders, becomes a free agent ahead of 2025.

“Hopefully Yamaha can make a big step forward for next year"

Michelin brought tyres to Buriram, to deal with the heat, that features a harder-than-normal carcass.

Those tyres were also used in India and Indonesia - the scene of three of Quartararo’s best races this season.

“We could see the different tyre helped us because the others cannot generate that much power,” he said.

“It’s clearly an advantage in India, Thailand, Mandalika. Then Japan, struggling. Phillip Island, struggling.

“We have to understand it.

“But I’m pretty happy because, in the past few years in general, we were always much worse. Now, we’ve had our best result of the season.

“Hopefully Yamaha can make a big step forward for next year.

“When the tyres get used, I can stay a little bit closer.

“The difference is less.

“I enjoyed the race. My hands were burning, behind Marc and Aleix, but I am happy with how we end the day.

“It was a positive day, in one sense.

“I could really see our weak point and where we had to improve.

“I enjoyed the race. We’re missing a few things, of course. But I am happy, and hopefully we can make a step.”

Intriguingly, Quartararo was fastest in the warm-up before the Thailand MotoGP.

“In the warm-up, the grip was better,” he explained. “You could see everyone’s pace was faster. Hopefully we can have this feeling during the race.

“Also, starting from P10 makes life much more difficult, especially early in the race. We always struggle more.”

KTM’s Jack Miller noted that, unusually, he was unable to keep pace with Quartararo’s Yamaha.

“To be honest, it was great,” Quartararo said. “Especially out of Turn 1, I was good. We prepared this all weekend, to really make the perfect exit.

“In the sprint, he was struggling with the rear and I could catch him.

“The key for us was to go well out of Turns 1, 3 and 12. It was our priority during the whole weekend.”