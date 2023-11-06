“Alvaro Bautista is not going to the Malaysian MotoGP just to be on the grid!”

Fresh off winning his second WorldSBK championship, the veteran rider will head to the Malaysian MotoGP where he will compete as a wildcard for Ducati.

He has twice tested the Desmosedici this year and will be a fascinating measuring stick for MotoGP’s current crop when he lines up alongside them.

Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team Principal Stefano Cecconi wondered what mind-set Bautista will bring to his wildcard appearance.

“It’s hard to say because Alvaro is not going there just to be on the grid,” Cecconi said.

“He did the test and enjoyed it; it was a prize test. He did a second one by chance.

“I think, in his heart, he’s started to think big.

“Of course, you cannot aim for the win in just one event.

“I don’t see him going there just to have some fun. I think he’s expecting to be strong on that track, especially if it’ll be hot.

“With no pressure because the Championship is over here, so he can enjoy the wildcard without caring about his own Championship. It’ll be fun, I think.”

Bautista, now 38, raced for nine seasons in MotoGP from 2010-2018 representing Suzuki, Honda, Aprilia and Ducati.