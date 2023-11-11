VR46’s honest revelation about Luca Marini’s future amid Repsol Honda interest

Marini is one of several options that the Japanese manufacturer has considered to replace Marc Marquez, who will go to Gresini Ducati, in their 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

But Marini has rejected a one-year contract offered to him by Repsol Honda, Sky report.

A move is therefore dependent on Honda reconsidering the length of a contract offer.

"I would be happy if he stayed with us, but I would also be happy if he were to go,” VR46 team manager Uccio Salucci admitted.

“Because our project is to develop the riders from our Academy to bring them to the official teams.

“He has a contract with us, but we certainly wouldn't put a spanner in the works.

“We just hope it will be resolved in a short time."

Marini: "It is my dream to go to a factory team"

Marini met Honda team manager Alberto Puig in Indonesia for face-to-face talks.

Marini said in Sepang when he arrived for the Malaysian MotoGP about Honda’s interest: "The situation is complicated.

“It all happened very late given that Marc announced his farewell in October.

"I'm very pleased to be taken into consideration by Alberto Puig, it means that I'm working well and I'm demonstrating my potential.

“It's my dream, my goal, to go to a factory team and try to develop the bike to take it to victory.

“But there has to be a right situation and at the moment, having a contract, it's complicated."

Honda’s failure to replace Marquez so far, and now VR46’s admission that they would not block Marini’s exit, is the latest chapter in this saga to complete the 2024 rider line-up.