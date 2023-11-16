The VR46 rider is expected to be named as Marc Marquez’s successor at Repsol Honda for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Marini will swap his satellite role to become a factory rider, moving from a smaller and newer team to one of the sport’s powerhouses, but is also jumping onto a lesser bike.

"I think that Luca Marini would be wrong if he decided to leave Ducati,” three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo told DAZN.

“It is a much bigger bike for him. He is a very tall rider.

“He has already known [the Ducati] for three years and that it turns out very well in his style of riding.

"Now go to Honda, which is a much more delicate motorcycle, much smaller, more compact.

“I don't think it would turn out very well.

“It would be a step backwards in terms of competitiveness.

“I mean, at an economic level… surely at an economic level it would be much better for him.

“But, at this moment, being so young, I think he has to look at trying to be world champion before prioritising money.”

Marquez’s desperation to challenge for the MotoGP championship resulted in his major decision to leave Honda, the team he will forever be associated with, and find a Ducati, the best bike on the grid for the past two years.

Marini will essentially make the opposite move - a worse bike, unless Honda can find significant development before next year, but a more prestigious position.