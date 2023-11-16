Marc Marquez weighs in on ‘concessions’ row which divides MotoGP paddock

Marquez’s switch to Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP campaign does not change his wish for Honda, who he will leave after 11 years together, to receive a helping help with the technical regulations.

Dorna have mooted a change to the current concessions rule (which none of the five manufacturers currently qualify for) to assist Honda and Yamaha, the struggling Japanese brands.

KTM have voiced their opposition to their rival manufacturers receiving extra aid and it remains a topic which is divisive within MotoGP.

“If they really confirm the concessions in the end, it is a good thing,” Marquez told AS ahead of this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP.

“It's good to help brands that are having a harder time.

“One, because when they are such big brands, those at the top need results for their continuity in the championship.

“This is the most important thing and what we must all take care of, because in the end no one wants a single-brand championship, no one.

“The more brands there are and the more colours, the better, the more motorcycles on the grid, the better.

“And I think it is also good for the riders, because if there are more brands and more bikes capable of winning races and capable of fighting for championships, then the riders will be much more sought after.

“Now we are in a situation where motorcycles are more sought after.

“[Well done] for the one who has done the job well, but yes, you have to go looking for the motorcycle if you want to do something.”

Marquez is exiting Repsol Honda after a torrid few years, not helped by the manufacturer’s inability to keep up with their European counterparts.

He has signed only a one-year deal at Gresini meaning he is set to become a free agent in 2025.

Should Honda receive concessions and drag themselves closer to the front of the grid in the next year, in Marquez’s absence, then they might even become an attractive proposition for the eight-time world champion to return to.