Marc Marquez’s defence of Alberto Puig: “People who are honest have few friends”

Marquez will leave Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati in the 2024 MotoGP season, leaving behind team manager Puig.

But, at the Qatar MotoGP, the outgoing Marquez has delivered a blunt reminder of his boss’ importance to the rejuvenation of Honda.

“For me, and I have said it many times, and I continue to say it, I know that there are people who criticise Alberto,” Marquez told AS.

“But normally people who are honest have few friends.

“Alberto has always shown me he is honest.

“If he has a thought, he can listen to you, but then he has his own thought and reasons it to you.

“I think that Alberto is fundamental within the Honda project.

“There are many times in which a team manager cannot decide everything and, no matter how much you want to do some things, there is a group, there is a 'staff' that decides things together.

“But, for me, Alberto has very good ideas for the future for Honda.

“I think it would be a mistake for him to come out of this upset, because he has always been very clear and has had a project in mind.

“Some things have been done and other things have not, but I have always liked his ideas.”

Honda, who have under-performed for two years now, face the daunting prospect of a season without Marquez next year.

They are set to appoint Luca Marini as his replacement, alongside Joan Mir.

The Japanese manufacturer is also intent on making behind-the-scenes changes in their garage, to revamp their technical development.

And they could receive concessions next year. Marquez has backed the idea to help Honda get back on their feet.