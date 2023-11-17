The Moto2 world champion is the headline addition to MotoGP next season, and rightfully so after winning the Moto3 and Moto2 titles inside the last three years.

Seen as a generational talent by many, including some of his soon-to-be rivals, Acosta appears destined to become a title contender in the near future.

That is especially true if he stays with KTM who have been getting closer and closer to delivering its riders with a bike capable of consistently winning races.

Acosta, who will replace Pol Espargaro at the GASGAS Tech3 team for his rookie year, is already being linked with an immediate switch into the factory team, swapping with Miller.

But Miller is keen to avoid being the rider that loses his factory ride to the young Spaniard.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Miller said this about rumours Acosta could take his ride: “It’s the new shiny object, obviously! That’s the way it goes. For the right reasons.

“He has had an amazing year. Watching the past couple of grands prix and how he managed the situation to put the championship to bed, was impressive.

“They were very mature rides, he did what he needed to. Any of the fast rookies coming in are always going to target us, the guys who have been there for a while.

“It’s good for us to have that extra bit of motivation, the extra push behind us, that these young fellas are coming in and nipping at our heels.”