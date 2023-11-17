A battle appears to be building in the Nieto family as Pablo and Fonsi are trying to convince Moto2 star Aldeguer to join their teams.

Pablo Nieto is the team manager of Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 outfit, and Aldeguer looks to be close to joining the team in place of Repsol Honda-bound Luca Marini.

A deal could even be agreed as early as today, according to AS, however, a late spanner has been thrown by Pablo’s cousin Fonsi, who is part of the Pramac Ducati team.

It’s being reported by AS that Aldeguer has been speaking to Pramac Ducati with a view to joining the team on a factory bike in 2025.

That would mean staying in Moto2 with the Boscoscuro team for another season, but Aldeguer is still considered the likely rider to replace Marini.

AS stated that Fonsi “has been seen in the Lusail paddock talking to Aldeguer, trying to convince him to last one more season in the intermediate category and then go up with them directly with the 2025 Ducati.”

Aldeguer is not the only option Mooney VR46 have at their feet, as Fabio Di Giannantonio remains part of the discussion.

But the Italian looks to be second on the team’s wishlist which could mean a return to moto2 or moving to WorldSBK for next season.