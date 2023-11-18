Stark warning to Fermin Aldeguer: “It’s a mistake to go to MotoGP”

The teenage Moto2 talent is top of the list for Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team to replace the outgoing Luca Marini.

Marini is set for Repsol Honda but it will only be confirmed when VR46 finalise his replacement.

“With a free Ducati, it's clear that the rider wants to go there,” said Luca Boscoscuro, owner of the Speed ​​Up team, to Sky.

“But I think it's a mistake to go to MotoGP now.

“Fabio Quartararo did very well the first year in MotoGP, but I wouldn't want Aldeguer to be like Raul Fernandez or others who moved up the category with the potential to win world championships and didn't win a single one."

Aldeguer, still just 18, has been outshone by Pedro Acosta in Moto2 this year.

Acosta, the Moto2 champion, is set for a high-profile MotoGP rookie campaign in 2024.

Aldeguer, who was linked to Repsol Honda, has the option to join Acosta in the premier class if he accepts VR46’s offer.

But, also on the table is a future chance to join Pramac Ducati, AS report.

The battle to sign Aldeguer is coming down to Pablo Nieto (VR46) vs Fonsi Nieto (Pramac).

Pramac’s offer to Aldeguer is to stay put in Moto2 for another year then join them in 2025.

The Spanish starlet must decide between an immediate move to MotoGP with VR46 on year-old machinery, or another year of honing his talents before hopping onto factory-spec Ducati the season after.