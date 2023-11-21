The WorldSBK star has been flirting with the idea of joining MotoGP for several years, however, Razgatlioglu saw the door close for 2023 when Yamaha dropped to just two bikes.

As a result Razgatlioglu stayed with Yamaha in WorldSBK for 2024 and was unable to find a home in MotoGP for next season.

Keen to experience a new challenge. Razgatlioglu subsequently joined BMW for next season although a late offer to switch to MotoGP came his way.

It’s thought that Repsol Honda contacted the Turkish star but were rejected as they now close in on the signing of Luca Marini.

"I have been approached by a MotoGP team, but I am now tied to the BMW Superbike factory team for two years until the end of 2025,” Razgatlioglu told Dorna. “After that, we can talk about MotoGP contracts.”

Razgatlioglu also spoke to MotoGP reporter Jack Appleyard during Free Practice 2 at the Qatar MotoGP and claimed that joining MotoGP remains his dream.

The 2021 Superbike champion shortlisted Ducati as the bike that fits his style the best, which could be an intriguing option for him in the future given their number of bikes on the grid.

Razatlioglu will make his BMW debut on December 4th as part of a pre-season test at Portimao.