Marquez has endured another very difficult season and is likely to end the season winless for the second consecutive time.

Marquez has just one podium which also matches last season’s return, although that also includes this season’s sprint races, thus making it a much poorer return.

But the eight-time world champion has still delivered some very impressive performance, especially in qualifying.

Soon-to-be a Gresini Ducati rider, Marquez will bring an end to his 11-year partnership with Honda to an end on Sunday, which will no doubt be an emotional moment for the Spaniard.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Marquez said: “We have finally arrived at the end of the year. It has been a year full of ups and downs, emotions and difficult decisions.

“Now we come to Valencia looking to end the season in the best way possible, it’s a track I like and have good memories at.

“Of course, it’s not just any end to a season, it will be a very emotional one as an incredible chapter in my sporting career, and in my life, comes to a close.

“Together with the Repsol Honda Team we have made an incredible story over the last 11 years, the good times and the bad have helped me become who I am and this weekend will be about celebrating what we’ve done and enjoying our time together until the very last moments. Let’s make every lap count.”

Set to start preparations for the 2024 season a day after the season ends, Marquez’s team-mate Joan Mir will get his hands on the updated RC213V in what is going to be a make-or-break year for the 2020 world champion.

“A long season comes to an end in Valencia, a day of rest and then the next season will start,” said Mir. “In Qatar we were able to make an improvement on Sunday which helped my confidence, so the aim is to keep ongoing in this direction in the final race.

“The track holds good memories for me, not only was it the scene of my first MotoGP win but also where I took the title in 2020.

“Conditions this late in the year will be a bit tricky there, especially in the morning so we will need to be careful. We keep on working.”