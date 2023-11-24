Davide Brivio tipped to replace Alberto Puig as Repsol Honda team boss

The sensational move is the latest step by Honda to rejuvenate their struggling MotoGP project, Speedweek report.

The former boss of Yamaha and Suzuki is currently working in Formula 1 with Alpine but has become frustrated by the lack of influence he has been afforded.

A switch back into the MotoGP paddock ahead of the 2024 season now appears to be on the cards.

Honda are notably losing Marc Marquez, the lowest ebb of their recent travails.

But they have responded with significant restructuring, including the exit of technical director Shinichi Kokubu.

General Manager Tetsuhiro Kuwata could be next out of the door, while Jose Manuel Escamez will leave the MotoGP team to become team manager of Honda's WorldSBK squad.

Should Brivio arrive, he will find Joan Mir - who he led to the 2020 championship at Suzuki - in place.

And it is expected that Luca Marini will arrive as Mir's teammate. Brivio was famously by the side of Marini's brother, Valentino Rossi, through his glory years.