Jorge Martin’s Pramac contract reportedly included a clause which would have seen him promoted into the factory team if he won the championship in Valencia.

Martin would have worn red as early as Tuesday’s test, due to the contractual clause.

But, Martin fell short in his title dream which means he is now set to stay put at Pramac in 2024.

Bastianini, as a result, will not lose his place alongside the back-to-back champion Francesco Bagnaia.

"Bastianini confirmed? Absolutely, there are no variations,” Ducati CEO Domenicali told Sky after the Valencia MotoGP.

Bastianini was picked above Martin a year ago for a promotion into Ducati’s top team after he won the second-most amount of grands prix in 2022 with Gresini.

But his first season as a factory rider has been ruined by injury, a spiral which began at the opening round in Portimao.

He did offer a reminder of his talents by winning the Malaysian MotoGP and will now have a second-chance to attack a new season on a factory bike.