The decision had been made due to, "Repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement affecting the public image of MotoGP".

Applications are now being reviewed, "for a new Independent Team, using Aprilia machinery, to join the MotoGP class grid for 2024."

Team founder and 40% shareholder Razlan Razali announced he was leaving RNF on the eve of the Valencia weekend.

With rumours swirling of financial difficulties and a possible takeover by American investors linked with NASCAR, CrytoDATA (which took a majority 60% shareholding in RNF a year ago) hit back with a lengthy statement claiming it was business as usual for the team.

The statement added that contracts remained in place with both MotoGP and Aprilia, and insisted the team has no debts with its suppliers.

But MotoGP organisers clearly saw the situation very differently, and the rug has now been pulled from under RNF by the extraordinary decision of the Selection Committee.

Riders Miguel Oliveira (currently injured) and Raul Fernandez are both contracted directly to Aprilia, which also supplies the machinery and some factory staff. All of which should now transfer across to the 'new Independent Team'.

However, today's announcement casts doubt on whether Fernandez will be testing at Valencia tomorrow. If he does, the Spaniard might need to be based in the factory Aprilia garage.

The statement read:

"The MotoGP Selection Committee, comprising members of FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports, have decided not to select the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team for the 2024 season.

"More information on this matter will follow in due course."