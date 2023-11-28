Marquez has been nothing short of brilliant so far in the Valencia MotoGP test, topping the times shortly after lunch ahead of brother Alex.

Clearly in high spirits, Marquez was seen beaming with joy after his opening run in the morning.

And it’s only gotten better for the eight-time world champion since then, which has the Ducati General Manager very excited.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Dall’Igna said: “I’m curious to hear his comments. He is one of the most important riders in the history of motorcycle racing and I want to hear his comments about our bike.”

That wasn’t the only topic Dall’Igna discussed as the title battle was settled on Sunday as Francesco Bagnaia became a two-time world champion.

Although he admitted it was best for Bagnaia, and not Jorge Martin to win the championship, Dall’Igna said being respectful of the Pramac rider and team was crucial.

“The numbers of this season are unbelievable,” began Dall’Igna. “I’m really proud of that. It was a difficult year because we had two riders fighting together for the championship and it’s difficult for us because we have to give to all of them the best possibility to try and reach the championship.

“We have to stay in equal distance with the two of them and it’s better for us that Pecco won in the end.

“For our sponsors it is really important. But, we have to be sporting and give to both of them the same possibilities which we did.”