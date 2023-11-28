Parking his black and red GP23 at the Gresini garage at the end of an eight-lap run, Marquez walked inside the garage and initially remained poker-faced as he removed his helmet and earplugs.

But the eight-time world champion, winless for the last two years at Repsol Honda, gave the game away when he glanced at new crew chief Frankie Carchedi.

Marquez broke into a big smile and raised his eyebrows to indicate his delight, before the team blocked the cameras and garage doors were pulled down.

But the brief moment wasn’t lost on the rest of the pitlane, including senior Ducati management.

“He had a smile on his face after the first few laps on a Ducati. It’s no surprise,” Ducati Sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told MotoGP.com.

“When a manufacturer is able to win with six different riders, it means the bike is good and is easy for different riding styles. In this respect, I wasn’t expecting anything difficult for Marc. He’s an eight-time world champion.

"His brother has probably also given him some hints in the past season about how good the bike is, how good the team is. It’s a family-style environment but with skilled technicians, it’s probably what Marc needed after so many difficult seasons with Honda.

“We must say that deciding to leave a factory team to join an independent team, to find fun again, is the feeling that a rider needs.

“Marc is not the youngest rider but he’s not that old, at all. After a few disappointing seasons he just wants to enjoy it - and he will be able to enjoy the Ducati, for sure.

“It will bring challenges to the other Ducati riders, for sure. It’s going to be interesting.

“The other manufacturers won’t be happy - ‘it’s a Ducati domination!’ What can I say? What can I do? It was his choice, and it was the best choice for Gresini.”

Marquez had moved up to third place, as the top Ducati, by lunchtime.

Update: Marquez moved to the top of a MotoGP timesheet for the first time as a Ducati rider at 3:20pm.