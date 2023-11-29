“We are looking for small gains on electronics, aerodynamics, everywhere,” said team manager Francesco Guidotti.

“We know our engine is strong and the [carbon fibre] chassis is the first spec of the new technology: there are plenty of areas where we can still work.”

The most striking development was the ‘zebra’ fairing, painted black and white to try and conceal visual details from KTM’s rivals.

“I think we - the team and the riders – did a great job exploring some directions for aero because this is the thing to homologate for next year,” said KTM technical manager Sebastian Risse.

“We also had some other projects like the exhaust with a lot of mapping behind it, some engine management with a view towards next year’s fuel.

“I believe we really learned a lot today.”

Brad Binder, who claimed a new KTM high of fourth in the world championship, jumped up to a late second on the timesheets behind Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

“Today we tried a few different things with aero, some exhausts. We didn’t have anything big or radical but we learnt a lot about what we did use, and that’s the most important thing,” Binder said.

“We played with some electronics to try and put the bike a bit more ‘in our hands’ and that was cool but there is still some room to work. Everything was pretty much the first starting point towards the next test in Malaysia.”

Team-mate Jack Miller, who rode with the new fairing throughout, finished the test in ninth place (+0.648s).

“[The aero] has its pros and cons. We kept the aero on all day simply to try and gather as much data as possible,” said Miller, who fell from the lead of Sunday’s race.

“We need to understand how to take the positives from this and translate it into hopefully another version… We made a step with grip today so I’m happy with that.

“We are [also] working hard to make a broader power range… tried a different traction control. We also tried a hand brake.

“I tested the new front tyres and was close to my best time on one of them, it seemed to be good in the faster corners.

“Pleased to have reached the end of the season. It’s been a hectic year!”