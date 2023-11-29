Just a day after his impressive Gresini Ducati debut at the Valencia test, the eight-time world champion had an operation on his right forearm.

'Compartment syndrome', better known as arm pump, results in pain and numbness in the forearm due to a lack of blood flow.

Most MotoGP riders have had surgery at least once to relieve the problem, but Marquez was not known to be suffering from the issue until now:

"In the second half of the season, I have been suffering from Compartment syndrome in my right arm.

"We solved the problem this morning with Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña and their team to be ready for 2024!"

Marquez, who was a close fourth fastest at the Valencia test, will be back on his Desmosedici GP23 when pre-season testing begins at Sepang in February.

Marquez previously underwent four rounds of surgery on his upper right arm, due to complications from a fracture at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.