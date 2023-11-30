Bagnaia debuted Ducati’s GP24 bike at the Valencia test on Tuesday and was immediately fast.

The Italian, who wrapped up his second MotoGP title just two days prior to the test, will have even stiffer competition from other Ducati riders in 2024, after the addition of Marc Marquez to Gresini.

But for the reigning world champion, focusing on himself remains the target as he looks to iron out small details at the next test in Sepang.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, a very happy Bagnaia said this about the new bike: “I can be happy, we can be happy, Ducati can be happy. I think starting like this is the best way.

“The feeling was good and the new engine is working well. For sure, there are areas to improve but right now I’m happy.

“I feel great and in some areas I feel better than last year already. This is a great thing. Still there is a big margin to improve.”

Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin (crashed twice) both got their hands on the new bike as well, with the former finishing fastest of the trio.

But Bagnaia never set a time attack and instead concluded the test early following a very busy weekend.

While a lot of positives came with trying the new bike, Bagnaia did address the areas where improvements can be made.

Bagnaia said: “We have to improve the entry to the corners, we have to improve the power delivery a bit. We need more acceleration and it needs to be a bit more connected.”