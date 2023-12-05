Revealed: Marc Marquez’s six-point feedback on the Ducati

The cameras inside the Gresini Racing box during the MotoGP postseason Valencia test caught Marquez in conversation with his new crew chief Frankie Carchedi.

Marquez identified these points, DAZN report:

Excellent rear grip

One of the Honda’s weaker points might be a thing of the past for Marquez now. He appeared delighted with the rear grip of his Desmosedici.

Less physically demanding than the Honda

Marquez noticed on the second chicane of the Valencia track that his Ducati was less physical than he has been used to. He can expect to benefit from its changing of direction.

Pleased with its cornering ability

Marquez expected to face difficulty in the corners, based on watching other Ducati riders from afar. But, that difficulty did not exist when he rode it himself, he suggested.

He asked for adjustments to the ergonomic level

Minor changes will be required to increase his comfort on the seat.

He wants tweaks to improve feeling in the front end

Marquez thinks the Ducati can improve when accelerating, pinpointing his feeling in the front end.

Braking concerns

Marquez noticed that the bike lifts up behind him if he brakes too hard. Braking could be the key next season, an area where Jorge Martin’s improvement brought him closer to Pecco Bagnaia.

Marquez was fourth-fastest in the postseason Valencia test on his Ducati debut.

He was less than a tenth and a half behind pacesetter Maverick Vinales.

Marquez met his new Gresini colleagues during the test, including crew chief Carchedi who worked with Joan Mir during his championship-winning 2020 season and, this year, with Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marquez was not allowed to speak to the media about his experience on the Ducati because he remains contracted to Honda until December 31, 2023. His first words about Ducati should, therefore, come at the next test.