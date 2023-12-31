Biggest MotoGP storylines heading into the 2024 season

How results could affect Ducati’s line-up beyond 2024?

Ducati have won the last two MotoGP titles with Francesco Bagnaia, and will undoubtedly start 2024 as the manufacturer in the driver's seat.Their bikes, whether it’s the new GP24 or the world championship-winning 2023 machine will have stars aboard them wherever you look.

Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli will be aboard the GP24, but it’s the riders lining up on the 2023 package that could make big headlines.

Alex Marquez was brilliant in 2023 as he won two sprint races, while Fabio Di Giannantonio turned into one of the best riders on the grid during the last few rounds.

But when looking at who could put pressure on Ducati to secure a Pramac or a full factory Lenovo seat, Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez come straight to mind.

Marquez was brilliant during his sole test on the Ducati at Valencia, while Bezzecchi was a title threat for large parts of 2023 on a year-old bike.

Ducati already admitted that swapping riders around for 2024 was a consideration had results in the championship been different, so if Bezzecchi or Marquez can win races and/or win the title, they should get a look in at the factory team alongside Bagnaia.

Will Acosta rival Brad Binder and Jack Miller at KTM?

Outside of Marc Marquez joining Ducati, Pedro Acosta switching to MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team was one of the biggest moves in 2023.

The young Spaniard, who appears destined to become a MotoGP champion, will be eyeing up the factory seat in 2025 and Miller could be vulnerable.

The Australian endured a very inconsistent 2023 campaign and with Acosta already adapting well to a MotoGP bike at the Valencia test, the pressure will be on Miller’s shoulders from round one.

Binder is a mainstay at the factory team after signing a multi-year extension on a contract that was already running until the end of 2024, so Miller, who does not have anywhere near the same security will likely need one of his best seasons in MotoGP.

How will Honda cope with the loss of Marquez?

Repsol Honda signed Luca Marini as the replacement for eight-time world champion Marquez, while at LCR Honda Johann Zarco was signed.

Replacing arguably the best rider ever won’t be easy, especially for Honda who are in a very difficult period.

Marini has shown an ability to be competitive in MotoGP, while Zarco became a winner for the first time at Phillip Island, however, big steps forward to the RC213V will be needed before Marini can bring the factory outfit the success it wishes to have.

What is true is that Marini and Zarco will bring knowledge and data from the best bikes on the grid, which should help Honda find an even clearer idea going forward.

Can Yamaha and Quartararo bounce back in 2024?

World champion in 2021, Fabio Quartararo started 2022 looking like the favourite to repeat his success.

However, the Frenchman has not won a race since Sachsenring that same year, meaning he’s gone over a year-and-a-half.

Quartararo remains one of the best riders in MotoGP and although Yamaha’s issues have not been as bad as Honda, it’s been enough to stop him from showing how good he is.

Quartararo will be joined by Alex Rins, who on his day is another rider who is considered one of the best in the world.

But Quartararo and Rins will win races if they have the bike to do it, so the emphasis is very much on Yamaha who didn’t light up the Valencia test when it came to performance.