That’s because most of the riders on the grid will see their current contracts expire at the end of next season, meaning they can freely negotiate to find a new home for 2025.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP champion for the past two years, is among those heading into the final year of his deal.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali was put on the spot about committing to Bagnaia with a bumper new five-year contract.

"No,” he replied to Sky. “I don't think it would be right for the company and for him.

“It's a competitive sport in which things change.

“We all have to always remain under pressure."

Marc Marquez signed a four-year deal with Honda in 2020 but contracts of that length remain exceptionally rare.

Two-time champion Bagnaia will enter his second title defence in 2024 in a strong position to negotiate a new contract to stay at Ducati into 2025 and beyond.

"Only the greats have repeated themselves,” Domenicali said about his rider winning consecutive titles.

“Pecco had the courage to take #1 and win.

“It was a crazy season with an exceptional duel with Jorge Martin, to whom our compliments go.”

Ducati dominated the past year, since Bagnaia gave them their first premier class title since 2007 on the final day of 2022.

Next year, Bagnaia’s mettle will be tested by Marquez’s arrival on a Ducati among others.

"It will be a complicated year,” Domenicali admitted.

“Pecco will have not only a very strong Jorge to challenge, but many others, from Di Giannantonio to Bezzecchi and Marquez.

"Many competitive Ducatis? This gives even more value to Pecco's result, who fought against riders on equal terms.

“He was the best and he deserves it. However this is our philosophy, this is how we grow faster.”

The question will soon arise of how Ducati wish to commit to Bagnaia as they enter the final year of his contract.