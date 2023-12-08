Marc Marquez quizzed about following Rossi and Lorenzo into four-wheel racing

Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo have famously swapped legendary MotoGP careers for cars, with Rossi even en route to competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

Marquez, five years ago, took a RB8 with Toro Rosso livery for a spin around the Red Bull Ring under the watchful eye of Red Bull chief Helmut Marko and ex-F1 driver Mark Webber.

WATCH: He’s a four-time world champion on two wheels, but how would Marc Marquez get on on four wheels? The Honda MotoGP rider got behind the wheel of a Red Bull RB8 in Toro Rosso livery.#MotoGP #SkyF1 #F1 #Marquez #MM93 pic.twitter.com/eeWuvTNQvJ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 6, 2018

The idea of Marquez behind the wheel returned because he was spotted in conversation with F1 champion Max Verstappen at Honda Thanks Day at Motegi.

So could he become the next John Surtees, the only man to win premier class titles on two and four wheels?

He told RacingNews365: "No. Of course it was super cool to try an F1 car and it's true that I was quite fast, but I was well supervised that day.

"I have to thank Mark Webber and Red Bull for that, as well as Dr. Helmut Marko and also Niki Lauda were present at that test.

"It was really a super special day and yes, I did pretty well.

“I was fast, but it was a closed test on a circuit that I also know well, the Red Bull Ring.

“But it's very different than if you let me go on a street circuit like Monaco. The skills you need as a driver for that are really incredible.

"If you want to be successful in motorsport, you really have to start at an early age."