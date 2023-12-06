Dani Pedrosa reclaims millions of Euros from Spanish tax authorities

Pedrosa had paid the sum for his earnings in 2005 and 2006 because the tax agency argued that he resided in Spain during those years.

But he appealed, and the national court upheld his argument that he wasn’t liable to pay tax in Spain because he lived in the United Kingdom at the time.

Pedrosa will now receive his €2,418,373.20 back plus interest which Marca report will be €600,000.

This latest judgement is still appealable, however.

This is the fourth successful appeal Pedrosa has had against the Spanish tax authorities, all pertaining to different periods.

"Naturally, Dani Pedrosa is very satisfied with the conclusion of these processes, in which it has been shown that he never lied about his tax residence, as the Tax Agency maintained,” his lawyer said.

“However, Pedrosa also bitterly remembers very unpleasant episodes.”

Pedrosa, the most successful MotoGP rider ever to have never won the championship, is now 38.

He will again be a test rider for KTM in 2024, having twice raced this year as a wildcard to huge acclaim from his on-track rivals.