Marc Marquez’s cryptic comment about a future at Honda

The eight-time world champion will leave Honda after 11 years to join Gresini Ducati, hoping the enhanced machinery can restore him to the front of the MotoGP pack again.

But he has refused to close the door on a comeback at Honda, who are already in the process of what they hope will be a rejuvenation.

"Honda will always remain in my heart,” Marquez was quoted by Marca from Honda Thanks Day in Japan.

“I hope to return here one day as a Honda rider.

“I am happy to be here once again at Honda Thanks Day.

“As you know, this year is very special for me, as Honda and I will part ways.

"However, we will see if our paths cross again in the future.

“There is no doubt that in these 11 years, with 6 world titles won together, we have achieved something fantastic.

"For me it has always been a pleasure to be part of this great family.

“Repsol Honda is the team of my career, a team made up of people that I will never forget.

“As you know my goal is to win again and that is why I have had to look for the best solution to achieve it, as I have always done in my career.

“In any case, who knows what the future will bring, maybe we will meet again.

“I don't know if this will be my last Honda Thanks Day... I hope not, I hope in the near future to return as a Honda rider.

“We can be happy with what we have achieved over these years: thanks to all the Japanese staff, to the entire company, Honda will always remain in my heart.”

Marquez’s one-year Ducati deal means he is set to become a free agent for 2025, when most of the grid also becomes available.

Honda will have a year to get their act together in order to possibly tempt him back.

The Japanese manufacturer is set to benefit from a new concessions rule which could speed up their recovery.

They have recruited Luca Marini to replace Marquez, alongside Joan Mir who will work with Marquez’s long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez.

And inside the garage, technical boss Shinichi Kokubu has been replaced in a major statement of intent.