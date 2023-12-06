Manager of Ducati rider insists “KTM is a possibility for us…”

At the end of 2024, most riders on the grid will see their contracts expire allowing them to seek the very best bike from whoever may wish to provide it.

Enea Bastianini’s manager has hinted about contact with KTM already.

"KTM is a possibility for us," Carlo Pernat told Speedweek.

KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer responded: "KTM has 6000 employees. I don't know who Pernat was talking to. Not with me.

"But why not?”

Concessions are back in MotoGP! Explained ðš Video of Concessions are back in MotoGP! Explained ðš

KTM have made little secret of their wish to expand their presence on the MotoGP grid.

A plan to run a second satellite team as soon as possible failed but will become viable in 2025, when the existing satellite teams’ contracts with their manufacturers are due to expire.

Should KTM close the gap to Ducati in terms of bikes on the grid, it would create a fascinating new dynamic for the rider market.

Bastianini will hang onto his factory Ducati ride next season after a horrible debut year ruined by injury ended on a high, with victory in Malaysia.

That win, and Jorge Martin’s failure to win the title, ended rumours that Bastianini could be replaced on his factory bike next year.

But by 2025? The silly season wheels are turning behind the scenes and KTM are determined to make themselves an attractive proposition.

They will give the exciting Pedro Acosta his premier class debut next year with their Tech3 GASGAS team and his progress could be the determining factor for whatever moves the manufacturer makes for the long-term.