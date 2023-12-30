The pair enjoyed one of the closest MotoGP title fights in recent memory, as the championship was during the final race of the year.

That was also true about 2022 when Bagnaia got the better of Fabio Quartararo, however, sprint races came into the equation, thus making this year’s battle even more intense.

Despite making individual mistakes, Bagnaia admitted to revelling in the pressure put on him by Martin.

“Pressure is a privilege,” said the Italian when speaking to MotoGP.com. “Without this thing, this sensation, you can’t enjoy it.

“Winning or losing has the possibility of a different pressure and it’s great.

“It’s the best thing possible. I want to say thanks to Jorge because he helped me feel this feeling more.”

Bagnaia, who became the first back-to-back MotoGP champion since Marc Marquez in 2018-19, expects an even tougher challenge next year.

One of the reasons for that is the addition of Marc Marquez to Ducati, which has already proven to be exciting after the eight-time world champion finished the Valencia test in fourth.

Bagnaia added: “It will be more difficult. Next year we will have Marc with the Ducati, we will have Bezzecchi, maybe we will have Quartararo with the Yamaha, Morbidelli with Ducati and you can’t forget about the KTM’s.”