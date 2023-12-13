The most MotoGP wins in a season since they joined MotoGP, Aprilia were a force for much of the season even if Ducati were stronger more often than not.

The same could also be said about KTM but to a much lesser degree, as Aprilia finished the year with two grand prix wins - both came from Aleix Espargaro - while KTM only tasted success in the sprint format.

But despite achieving three wins, Bonora said Aprilia can’t be totally satisfied due to the high expectations they set themselves.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Bonora said: “To be completely honest it was not such a good year for us. Probably because we started the season with expectations too high.

“We didn’t achieve the goals we set. Despite the good races of Barcelona and Silverstone, in the second part of the season we didn’t score many points and we threw away many good situations.

“We know which is our weakest point. In particular and specific track layouts we are so good.

“For example, corner track layout such as Barcelona and Silverstone. But we have to improve the bike on the strong braking phases.

“When you have high speed in the straight you have to pick up as fast as possible and go.”

With regards to their riders, Maverick Vinales was winless but showed a lot of promise, while Espargaro took all three wins for the Noale brand but struggled during the latter half of the season.

Addressing Espargaro first, Bonora said: “Aleix did a wonderful first part of the season and a wonderful race in Barcelona, like Maverick. And then in Silverstone we achieved another wonderful first position.

“In the second part we didn’t set the bike for the new conditions that we found. We are happy about the riders but we have to be much more consistent and fast to give him the confidence he requires.”

For Vinales, 2024 will be a big year as 2022 and 2023 were seasons where he demonstrated the potential to win but failed to do so.

“Session by session and race by race he is able to be more consistent on the start,” said Bonora about the Spaniard. “As you know, in MotoGP it is necessary to be in the first position in the first corner to achieve a good result.

“His comments were very helpful for Aprilia. His riding is very different to Aleix but we know where it is important to improve.”