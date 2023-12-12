Davide Brivio exits Formula 1 job - but is he set for a MotoGP return?

Brivio joined F1 as Alpine's racing director but, after three years together which included a tweak in his job role, the team has confirmed he will exit at the end of 2023.

He was previously linked with a return to MotoGP with Honda.

Now, Alpine's statement saying their mutual parting is "leaving the Italian to pursue other career opportunities" suggests a return to MotoGP could be close.

Last month, he was tipped to replace Alberto Puig as team boss of Repsol Honda.

The Japanese manufacturers are underdoing a major revamp in the wake of losing Marc Marquez after two uncompetitive seasons.

The exit of technical director Shinichi Kokubu was the first eye-opening move.

Brivio has experience of working for Japanese brands, Suzuki and Yamaha.

He oversaw Joan Mir's 2020 MotoGP championship with Suzuki before heading to Formula 1. Should he return now, he would be reunited with Mir who is set for a second season with Repsol Honda.

Mir's teammate will be Luca Marini, the replacement for Marquez.

Marini's arrival is also notable because Brivio's finest work came alongside Valentino Rossi, Marini's brother, during the legend's heyday.

Some reports in Italy, during Marini's negotiation to quit VR46 and go to Honda, suggested that Rossi green-lighted his brother's move because he knew that Brivio would be coming in.