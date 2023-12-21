The squad, which has secured eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to ride alongside younger brother Alex Marquez, will unveil its new MotoGP, Moto2 and MotoE liveries in Riccione on the evening of January 20.

Gresini has competed without a title sponsor despite winning five MotoGP races over the past two seasons, since leaving Aprilia and linking up with Ducati.

The presence of Marc Marquez is expected to bring additional financial backing to the team, perhaps including Red Bull, one of Marquez’s main personal sponsors.

The Marquez brothers will race year-old Desmosedicis this season, with both riders out of contract at the end of 2024.

Marc will be trying to end a two-year winless streak and, potentially, become the first rider to reclaim the premier-class crown after a gap of more than 3 seasons.

Alex, who took two Sprint wins, two podiums and a pole this season, will be aiming for his first premier-class victory.