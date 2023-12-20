The Marquez brothers are being reunited as team-mates for the first time since a brief partnership at Repsol Honda in Alex’s rookie 2020 campaign, when Marc was sidelined by arm fracture complications in the opening rounds.

While Alex followed in his brother’s footsteps as a Moto3 and then Moto2 world champion before reaching MotoGP with Honda, the roles were reversed when it came to joining Ducati.

Alex made the switch first, from LCR to Gresini Ducati for 2023, instantly transforming his fortunes with two podiums, a pole and pair of Sprint race victories for a career-best ninth in the world championship.

Marc, having dissolved the final year of his Repsol Honda contract after what would be a second winless season, then signed to join Alex at the team in 2024, making his Desmosedici debut at the Valencia test.

All smiles after his first run on the title-winning bike, Marquez went on to feature at the top of the timesheets on his way to fourth place but was prevented from speaking publicly due to his existing Honda contract.

Alex, who was just two-tenths and two places behind his brother on the test timesheets, said he wasn’t surprised by the #93’s performance:

“I know that he is really fast here always. He's making the same step as me last year [Honda to Ducati] and I knew before starting the day - I didn't speak with him yet - but I know which comments he will say to me,” Alex said before leaving the test.

While Marc didn’t make any official comments, TV cameras reportedly picked up the eight-time world champion telling the Gresini team he was impressed by the rear grip, cornering and ease of change of direction.

In terms of where he can improve, Marquez cited front end feeling and hard braking. Those areas, and more, he can now discuss with his brother over the dinner table at their home in Madrid this winter.

“Now we don't need to keep the secrets [about different bikes from each other], we can share!” Alex said. “For me it’s something positive.

“Marc’s arrival is something that I think will increase the level of the whole team, and I need to take profit from that.

“I think I have a really good opportunity to grow as a rider.”