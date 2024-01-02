KTM “betting big” on Marc Marquez; ‘Sponsors want him in official Ducati team’

A one-year deal with Gresini means that Marquez, along with most of the current MotoGP grid, will become a free agent at the end of 2024 and therefore is able to consider his next move by this summer.

Marquez shone when testing his Ducati for the first time and has been tipped to become hot property this summer, with Ducati already facing a battle to keep him long-term.

“[In 2023] the market ended very late,” veteran rider manager Alberto Vergani told GPOne. “But in 2024, I’m afraid they’ll want to battle it out early, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did.

“Marc will be the cornerstone of everything. He can go to KTM, return to Honda, stay with Ducati.

“In my opinion, these are the scenarios.

“KTM will do everything to have another team. There are various teams that can offer themselves, like VR46 or Cecchinello [LCR]. Since Marc is expiring, they could be betting big on him.”

Before rumours about a switch from Honda to Gresini started last summer, Marquez seemingly flirted with KTM.

Ahead of the Austrian MotoGP, the manufacturer’s home race, he appeared on TV alongside major KTM bosses and was talking up their potential.

Vergani also wondered: “Then there’s Honda. All that well-wishing when they said goodbye makes me think there is something going on, like a possible return.

“If Marc were to have a winning season then Ducati would have to bring him onto the official team.

“Also because there are sponsors involved who will push in that direction.

“Knowing Gigi Dall’Igna, I don’t think he will want to lose a champion like Marc after just one season on the Desmosedici, with all the competition willing to take him on, like KTM and Honda.

“I’ll tell you a back-story. When rumours about Marc with Gresini began to circulate, I wrote to [Ducati CEO] Claudio Domenicali telling him: ‘Snatch him up right away, you can’t let him get away!’”

Marquez’s future will have a major knock-on impact throughout the grid.

Somebody, somewhere, will have their pathway blocked and their wish denied by whatever move Marquez opts to make.

“If Jorge Martin doesn’t go to the factory team, I think he will leave,” Vergani considered.

“He has made that clear with his latest statements. Jorge could go to KTM or Honda.

“Enea Bastianini could go to Aprilia. That wouldn’t be bad for him at all. But Enea must send a signal after last season’s difficulties.”