Jorge Martin issues Ducati quit threat after latest factory snub

Martin narrowly missed out to factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia in the 2023 MotoGP championship battle and, as a result, will spend this year at Pramac Racing again.

But, armed with his status as last season’s runner-up and among the favourites for glory this year, he is eyeing up other factory opportunities for 2025.

"I see myself as an official rider in 2025,” he said to Europa Press.

“If not at Ducati, I will look for other options.”

Martin insists “at no time during the year” did he ask for a promotion from Pramac to the factory squad, until he began to “move the option” in the final stages of the season.

It had been reported previously that, if Martin won the championship, a contractual clause would have automatically taken him onto a factory bike, even as early as the postseason test in Valencia.

Instead, Enea Bastianini will continue alongside Bagnaia in red this year.

“My main goal is to go to Ducati but, if it can’t be done, I’ll have to look at other options,” he warned.

“There are many factories that are making big steps, we’ll see what the best option is.”

But for 2024?

Martin insisted: “I’m happy to continue at Pramac, it’s the best place to fight for a championship.”

Most riders on the grid have entered the final year of their contracts which means that, by this summer, negotiations will take place to potentially totally restructure the rider line-up for 2025.

He reflected on his runner-up finish last year: “I’m satisfied, very happy. It has been a year to remember.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result that I wanted, having it so close, but I am very proud of the year that we had.

“I give myself a high grade because finishing second today in MotoGP is not easy at all.”