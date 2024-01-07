Manuel Poggiali has a new role of coach to the factory Ducati riders, in addition to his existing job of coaching Gresini’s riders.

It creates the possibility that he will have access to data from two separate garages, each with top riders fighting for the MotoGP title.

“Honestly, the situation is a little different,” Poggiali said to Corsedimoto.

“Meanwhile, being a professional, I know well what my tasks are.

“I respect them with the utmost spirit of sharing as well as data analysis which already exists in Ducati and has been underway for some time. “With my activity I will do nothing but bring enrichment to this sector by working directly and in particular with Ducati Factory and Gresini.

“From my point of view I will have certain things very clear and obviously as a professional I will respect what I have to do.

“This seems quite obvious to me.

“We must also evaluate people and people's honesty and there is nothing else to say in this regard.

“I will do my job in the best way possible, respecting everyone: what Ducati and Gresini want.

“I don't see any conflicts of interest but only further raising the bar of companies that are already very competitive."

Poggiali has worked as a coach for Gresini for five years but will now take on additional responsibility for Ducati’s official team.

His unique role, balancing the interests of rival riders on different bikes, will come under extra scrutiny if Marquez and Bagnaia are vying for the championship.

Eight-time world champion Marquez is tipped to return to the title battle where he will likely find Bagnaia, winner of each of the past two seasons.

Marquez will ride a year-old Desmosedici this year, whereas Bagnaia will have an updated version.