Instead, Red Bull will appear on the bikes of the Tech3 GASGAS team in the 2024 MotoGP season, Speedweek report.

It was reported in November that Red Bull would end their association with Repsol Honda after Marc Marquez quit the team to go to Gresini Ducati.

Marquez would then bring the sizable budget to Gresini, the report stated.

The list of sponsors that Repsol Honda count on for 2024 now no longer includes Red Bull, for the first time since 2015.

Repsol will continue their title sponsorship of Honda's factory team this year, their 30th together, which is the final year of their current contract.

Estrella Galicia, the Spanish beer company who sponsor both Marquez brothers, are already embedded within the Gresini team through Alex. But they remain on Repsol Honda's 2024 list too.

On the face of it, the eight-time world champion Marquez is swapping a MotoGP giant for one of its smaller squads.

However, the sheer pull that Marquez generates means, through sponsors like Red Bull, that Gresini may benefit too.

Red Bull link up with Tech3 GASGAS

Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez’s bikes will be adorned by Red Bull this season. Both riders were already Red Bull athletes.

The energy drink manufacturer returns to the team after three years away.

In 2020, Red Bull was present on the bikes belonging to Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona.