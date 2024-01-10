The MotoGP champion’s current deal (like almost every rider on this year’s grid) will expire at the end of the year.

Tying Bagnaia down longer-term is inevitably a priority for Ducati but they will limit their commitment to an expected two-year deal, despite his ongoing success.

Bagnaia told Tuttosport that he agrees with their policy to not dish out long, five-year contracts.

“I, for one, wouldn't sign,” he insisted.

“I want to be stimulated.

“We saw how it went with Marc Marquez, who had signed a four-year contract renewal with Honda.”

Marquez penned the unusually long contract with Honda, the team where he had won his six MotoGP championships, but opted to terminate it a year early due to his bike’s underperformance.

Bagnaia believes that remaining under pressure leads to the best results.

“I think the best thing is to think about two-year contracts to always do the best,” he said.

“My love for Ducati is there and will remain so. I think it's mutual."

Ducati CEO Stefano Domenicali previously ruled out a particularly long contract for Bagnaia.

"No,” he told Sky. “I don't think it would be right for the company and for him.

“It's a competitive sport in which things change.

“We all have to always remain under pressure."

Bagnaia will return this year aiming to win his third consecutive championship.

Although he possesses the best machine in the sport, Jorge Martin will return with a point to prove.

Not to mention the presence of Marquez on a Ducati which could shake up the entire pecking order.

But Bagnaia plans to remain as the top dog.

“When you win, you just want to win again,” he said.

“I wouldn't want to stop at three.

“I would like to continue for a long time, I don't set limits for myself."