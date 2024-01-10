Jorge Martin ponders Honda switch if he quits Ducati

Missing out on last season’s MotoGP championship to Francesco Bagnaia also meant that Martin missed a promotion to Ducati’s factory team for this year.

He will vie for the title as a Pramac rider again but has already warned Ducati that he will seek pastures new unless his wish to join the top team is met.

He was asked if he’d follow Luca Marini by joining Repsol Honda in 2025.

“My position is different from Marini's,” Martin told AS.

“Because I am winning and he is stagnant.

“But If I see that the Honda improves a little, or that in the long term it can be a winning project, it would be a good option.

“But right now with Ducati I can enjoy it more.”

Martin made it clear that his No1 goal is to wear red.

“My one hundred percent priority for 2025 is an official team,” he said.

“My goal is the official Ducati team, because it is the factory I am with, I know the bike and I have a lot of projection in this factory.

“But if they don't want me or understand that I am not the best, I will look for something else."

Martin’s contract reportedly included a clause stating that, if he won the 2023 title, he would be automatically promoted to the factory team.

He would have been in place as early as the postseason Valencia test, if he overcame Bagnaia in the title battle.

“In Valencia I had two black jumpsuits ready in case I had to do the test in a different box,” Martin admitted.

“I wanted to join the official team and I pressed my manager to have the option.

“But I don't think it changes anything if I won the championship or not. If Pecco crashes in Valencia and I win the race, then yes? What sense does that have?

“I resent the fact that it's never enough. I don't know what I have to do to prove more.”

Enea Bastianini will instead continue alongside two-time champion Bagnaia this year.

Bastianini was picked above Martin at the end of 2022 for a promotion, but his debut year as a factory rider was ravaged by an injury nightmare which started in the first sprint race.

“The difference between being on the official team compared to the satellite is that there are more personnel working,” Martin explained.

“I prefer the atmosphere of my team, because it is a group and more familiar.

“So I would try to change that, because they are too serious, but working seriously when it has to be done, of course.

“The difference is that they have more people, but at the level of [parts for the bike] I think there is no difference.”