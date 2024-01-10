Impressive during the one-day Valencia test following the 2023 season-finale, Acosta donned the GASGAS Tech 3 KTM colours for the first time.

In an unseen reaction Acosta told his crew chief: “I’m with the big boys. I’m the baby of the class.

“I cannot say anything bad about the bike. I activated the ride-height device and it went like this [gesturing downwards with his hand]. I said to myself, ‘I don’t think this is the right one’.

“The position on the bike is okay, everything is okay. It’s more about understanding where the buttons are. Where the f***ing buttons are [laughs]?

“You can't rest on the straight. I expected the bike to be much faster . Let's see, it's fucking fast, everyone talks about its power, but in the end what you feel is the acceleration, not the maximum speed.”

Big things are expected of Acosta despite him being a rookie in one of the most talented MotoGP rider line-ups ever.

A Moto3 and Moto2 world champion in just three years of racing at world championship level, Acosta will be expected to become a contender for the MotoGP title in due course, but looking ahead to his first season in the class, the Spaniard offered his thoughts who could be the names to watch this season.

Pecco Bagnaia was the one who won the last world championship and Jorge Martin will also be there,” said Acosta. “We all know who Marc Marquez is.

“I expect a MotoGP world championship in which the difference between all the riders is small and you can go from first place to fifteenth.

“I will go slowly and learn from those great drivers, although I will also try to make some passes at them.”