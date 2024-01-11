Anthony Gobert receiving ‘palliative care, in the final stages of his life’

Aaron Gobert wrote on Facebook: “It is with sadness that we have to announce that Anthony is currently hospitalised in palliative care and is in the final stages of his life following a short illness – please be aware that we will provide any available updates in due course. During this difficult time, the videos of Anthony being distributed during what has been an extremely troubled period of his life are deeply concerning, however, on behalf of Anthony, we must thank his many supporters from throughout his racing career.”

The videos in question appear to be clips released on Anthony Gobert's own official Facebook page for what appears to be an upcoming movie about his career.

The ‘Go Show’, now 48, first blasted onto the world championship scene with pole, two podiums and a victory as a teenage wild-card in the 1994 Phillip Island World Superbike finale.

Five further wins for Kawasaki followed as a full time WorldSBK rider over the next two seasons, before Gobert was signed by the factory Lucky Strike Suzuki team in 500GP.

But wild child Gobert, considered one of the most naturally talented riders of his generation, was subsequently sacked for failing a drug test.

"I did party with Gobert in Rio... difficult. Very difficult!" Valentino Rossi told TNT Sports in 2021. "Difficult to stay in his slipstream!"

The Australian later re-emerged in WorldSBK for another stunning Phillip Island victory, with Bimota, in 2000.

But he continued to face well-documented personal problems while competing in American and Australian national championships, mainly related to drug addiction.