Moving up from Moto2 as the reigning world champion, the teenage sensation needs to master not only the range of electronic options available in MotoGP, but also activation of the ride height device plus front and rear holeshot devices.

“It's true that I will keep a photo of the dash and also the buttons, the levers and these things, just to look at over the winter, to remember and not forget, so I won't restart from zero again in Malaysia,” said Acosta.

Team-mate Augusto Fernandez, who mirrored the step from Moto2 champion to MotoGP with GASGAS Tech3 a year before, joked that Acosta was already ahead of his own adaption since he had remembered to use the ride-height device out of the final corner.

“I saw him using the rear device. I was not capable of doing that [in my debut test] last year! But I saw him using a lot,” Fernandez smiled.

“I think he had a great day. A ‘30.4 lap is fast. So it’s as we knew…”

Acosta’s best time put him 18th on the timesheets, but only 1.2s from the top and within 0.4s of Fernandez.

As a rookie, Acosta will be eligible to take part in the upcoming Sepang Shakedown test from February 1-3 as well as the official test on February 6-8.

And it will be a more muscular Acosta that appears on track at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue.

“About the physical aspect, we need to improve. We know. I felt not so tired [at Valencia], I didn't have arm pump or any [muscle] pain.

“But everyone said [Valencia] is not the most physical track and you only have to see all the MotoGP riders - their back, arms, shoulders and neck [muscles] are much bigger than mine.

“This is because they need it to ride the bike. And I think I'm also going to need it to be fast and competitive for 22 rounds and 44 races.”