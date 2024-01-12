Senior Ducati management remained publicly at arm’s length from negotiations with the eight-time world champion, insisting it was up to Gresini to choose its riders.

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna was even reported as saying: “Ducati didn’t want him. It is the Gresini team that seized the opportunity.”

But it is hard to believe that Gresini would not have received Ducati’s blessing before completing the deal and ex-Repsol Honda star Marquez insists he didn’t feel any ‘reluctance’ from the side of the Italian factory.

“I never had the feeling that they were reluctant to sign me or that they didn’t want me, because otherwise I wouldn’t have taken this step,” GPone.com quotes Marquez as saying in Madrid this week.

“I always tried to stay out of the newspaper headlines and I always had a lot of support from the Gresini team, who gave me my time and that was the main reason why I joined the team: the fact that they never pushed me until I had clear ideas.”

While the Ducati Lenovo and Pramac riders are contracted directly by Ducati, the Gresini and VR46 riders are signed only to the team.

Marquez’s initial Gresini contract is for just one season, in contrast to the four-year HRC deal he had previously signed.

“I haven’t discussed with anyone about 2025, I’ll have to evaluate the best option.

“Regarding signing for just one year, it must be kept in mind that after a long relationship you cannot enter [straight] into another long relationship.

“Logically, before deciding to switch to Gresini, there were contacts with other brands which I will not reveal.

“I am very grateful to Honda, Ducati and the Gresini team, where I feel very comfortable now and want to rediscover all the good feelings.”

After an impressive Ducati debut at last November’s Valencia test, Marquez will return to the GP23 at Sepang next month.

“I already have a list on my phone of things I want to improve for Malaysia.”

While many are already tipping Marquez for the title, the Spaniard insists it’s not yet clear if he will have the consistency.

“I think I’ll be able to be fast on certain circuits, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to be fast on every track.

“I have to reinvent myself [this year] and I will face riders who have been on the same bike for many years and, as such, who should be in front of me.

“In any case, my task will be to give my best.”