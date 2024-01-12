Brad Binder and Jack Miller will unwrap the latest RC16 colours during a digital presentation on February 12, a few days after the Sepang MotoGP test.

The pair, who finished fourth (Binder) and eleventh (Miller) in last year’s world championship, are thus set to ride in their full race colours during the final pre-season test in Qatar on February 19-20.

Although KTM did not win a Grand Prix last season, for the first time since 2019, Binder was the top non-Ducati rider in the standings and the RC16 - which received a carbon fibre chassis from Misano - likewise finished best of the rest in the constructors’.

KTM is the fifth team to confirm a 2024 launch date after Gresini, Ducati Lenovo, VR46 and Trackhouse:

2024 MotoGP launch schedule so far

Gresini Ducati: January 20th

Ducati Lenovo: January 22nd

VR46 Ducati: January 24th

Trackhouse Aprilia: January 26th

Red Bull KTM: February 12th

Monster Yamaha: TBC

Repsol Honda: TBC

LCR Honda: TBC

Aprilia Racing: TBC

Pramac Ducati: TBC

GASGAS Tech3: TBC