Red Bull KTM reveals 2024 MotoGP launch date for Brad Binder, Jack Miller machines
Red Bull KTM has become the latest MotoGP team to announce a 2024 launch date.
Brad Binder and Jack Miller will unwrap the latest RC16 colours during a digital presentation on February 12, a few days after the Sepang MotoGP test.
The pair, who finished fourth (Binder) and eleventh (Miller) in last year’s world championship, are thus set to ride in their full race colours during the final pre-season test in Qatar on February 19-20.
Although KTM did not win a Grand Prix last season, for the first time since 2019, Binder was the top non-Ducati rider in the standings and the RC16 - which received a carbon fibre chassis from Misano - likewise finished best of the rest in the constructors’.
KTM is the fifth team to confirm a 2024 launch date after Gresini, Ducati Lenovo, VR46 and Trackhouse:
2024 MotoGP launch schedule so far
Gresini Ducati: January 20th
Ducati Lenovo: January 22nd
VR46 Ducati: January 24th
Trackhouse Aprilia: January 26th
Red Bull KTM: February 12th
Monster Yamaha: TBC
Repsol Honda: TBC
LCR Honda: TBC
Aprilia Racing: TBC
Pramac Ducati: TBC
GASGAS Tech3: TBC