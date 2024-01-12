Matteo Gabarrini is the son of Cristian Gabarrini, who has helped guide Francesco Bagnaia to back-to-back MotoGP title glory as his crew chief at the factory Lenovo Ducati team.

Gabarrini’s CV also includes two previous MotoGP titles while working alongside Casey Stoner, at Ducati in 2007 and Repsol Honda in 2011.

‘We are very happy to announce Matteo Gabarrini's entry into VR46 Riders Academy,’ read an Instagram post by the VR46 Academy.

‘After participating in some motorsport outings with the current and established Academy drivers, Matteo officially becomes part of the group.'

Gabarrini said: "I’m really happy to be part of the Academy and I want to thank Valentino and all the staff for this great opportunity. This year there are all the conditions to do well and I will do my best to get as far as possible!”

Matteo, who raced in the CIV last season, will be competing alongside his fellow VR46 Academy riders and invited guests during Rossi’s 100km of champions dirt track race at his Tavullia ranch this weekend.

The VR46 Academy currently has four riders competing in MotoGP: Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli.