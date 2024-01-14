MotoGP team boss names intriguing choice for ‘surprise rider of 2024’

The French veteran left Pramac Ducati to link up with LCR Honda this season.

His choice was initially considered a head-scratcher - swapping the best bike on the MotoGP grid for the worst.

But he was tied down to a two-year deal which gave him an extra season guaranteed compared to extending his stay at Pramac.

Paolo Campinoti, the Pramac boss, was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport to predict his ‘surprise’ rider for 2024.

“Zarco,” he responded.

Campinoti shared Zarco’s thoughts on his first test of the Honda at the postseason Valencia test.

“That after doing the first laps with the 2023 bike he wanted to stop,” Campinoti claimed.

“While he found the 2024 bike impressive.

“So he will also be among the suitors this year."

Honda will benefit from a new concessions rule which they hope can transform their fortunes, after losing Marc Marquez due to their uncompetitive package.

They have brought in Luca Marini at Repsol Honda and Zarco to Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR, two experienced riders whose feedback could also speed up the manufacturer’s progress.

Zarco ended his near-seven year wait for a grand prix win in Australia at the back end of last year but how he will find the Honda, considering he benefited from riding the same bike that contested the 2023 MotoGP championship, remains to be see.

Zarco has been replaced at Pramac by Franco Morbidelli who has made an intriguing move across the grid.

He spent the earliest months of last year seemingly knowing that Yamaha hoped to ditch him - which they eventually did.

But Morbidelli has landed on his feet by moving onto a far better bike.

“Franco is super excited,” Campinoti said.

“I think this is his great opportunity and if he really hasn't boiled over, as I strongly believe, but is still a great rider, I say 2024 could also be his year."

Francesco Bagnaia took his first steps in the premier class with Campinoti’s team.

He is now a two-time MotoGP champion and, this year, hopes to become just the 10th rider to win a third in a row.

“Certainly someone who wins two championships is very strong,” Campinoti said.

“I believe that in 2024 life will be much more difficult, but he is the one to beat."