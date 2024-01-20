Gresini to unveil 2024 MotoGP livery for Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez today

On Saturday 20 January from Riccione, Italy, from 6.30pm local time (that's 5.30pm in the UK), we will be given the first glance at the Marquez brothers' bike.

We will have all the latest images of the bike, and every word that the Marquez brothers say, on Crash.net.

It will be the first livery launch of the 2024 MotoGP season.

And crucially, it will be another opportunity to catch Marc Marquez in his new surroundings.

His Ducati debut at the postseason Valencia test has already sent shivers down the spines of many MotoGP fans, as he hinted at pace which could propel him back into title contention this year.

He ended an 11-year association with Honda a year before the conclusion of his contract, so he could join his brother, who made a similar move a year ago, in the Gresini box.

The Marquez brothers will ride year-old Desmosedicis this year, while the factory Ducati duo and Pramac riders step onto the latest-spec bikes.

As the likes of Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin get to grips with a new machine, it may afford Marquez an early opportunity to make an early impact when the season begins.

"For sure, we start with already one year of data so it will be crucial for us to be at the maximum from the first race," team manager Michele Masini said.

The three-day preseason test in Sepang starts on February 6, before the first round of the 2024 MotoGP season begins in Qatar from March 8.