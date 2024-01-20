The launch ceremony, being held at the Cocoricò disco in Riccione, Italy, starts at 17:00 CET.

Gresini’s MotoE and Moto2 teams will be first on stage, at 17:30, before the Marquez brothers take over the limelight at 18:30.

Gresini has raced in a distinctive light blue and red livery for the last two seasons, without a title sponsor.

But will that change with the arrival of eight-time world champion Marquez? Watch below to find out...

After enduring a two-year winless streak, Marc Marquez sensationally walked out of the final year of a big-money Repsol Honda contract to join Gresini and ride a title-winning Ducati this season.

The 59-time premier-class race winner, who like brother Alex will race 2023 Desmosedici machinery, has signed a one-year deal with the satellite team, which has won five races in the past two seasons courtesy of former riders Enea Bastianini (4) and Fabio di Giannantonio (1).

Arriving at Gresini last year, Alex took two Sprint wins, two podiums and a pole on his way to a career-best ninth in the world championship.

Like Marc, who was fourth quickest on his Ducati debut at the Valencia test, Alex will set his sights on victory after several potential chances in 2023, including finishing runner-up by just 1.5s to Bastianini at Sepang.