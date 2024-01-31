First feedback emerges on the 2024 Honda’s new aerodynamics

Honda’s test rider has provided the first feedback on the 2024 bike’s new aerodynamics.

Stefan Bradl put in some laps over two days of testing at Jerez, ahead of the MotoGP Sepang shakedown on February 1-3.

Whispers had already emerged out of Spain that this year’s Honda would have a new aero package and a new engine, and will be 8 kilos lighter than the troublesome bike left behind by Marc Marquez.

El Periodico even reported that Honda staff feel their current bike would have good enough to convince Marquez to stay, if it had been delivered to him earlier.

Bradl told Speedweek about the RC213V's developments: “The aero in general has an effect that is unbelievable.

“This filters a little bit the feeling that the rider has towards the tyres and asphalt.

“This changes the feeling you feel with your hands on the handlebars or on your butt.

“The effect is clearly noticeable, especially in the fast corners.

“We're talking about some surface area on the fairing, at 150 km/h this has a massive impact.

“Aerodynamics are important for everything today: more top speed, better turning, fewer wheelies.”

New concessions rules could give Honda the opportunity to climb back towards the top of MotoGP.

They will benefit, along with Yamaha, more than the other manufacturers.

They receive 260 tyre tests, three wildcards, two aero updates and ongoing engine development.

Their riders - Luca Marini, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami, Stefan Bradl and Takumi Takahashi - can feature at the Sepang shakedown, giving them a head-start over their rivals.

Bradl revealed the wildcards have been applied for the rounds at Jerez, Barcelona and the Sachsenring.